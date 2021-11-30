Omicron variant case found in Norfolk, health bosses confirm
The first case of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in Norfolk has been confirmed.
Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, said they had been "made aware of a case linked to the Omicron variant in North Norfolk".
It is the second case to be detected in the East of England; the first was in Brentwood, Essex.
The case identified in Norfolk is linked to known travel to South Africa, Dr Smith said.
Officials said they were "in contact with the positive case and their household to take all the necessary public health actions".
Dr Smith said finding a case in the county was not a surprise.
"While new information is still coming in on this variant, the early evidence has clearly shown a high level of transmissibility, and as such we can expect positive cases to be identified across the country, including in our county," she said.
She urged people to get vaccinated "as soon as possible" and to take up booster offers, which she said would help to "break the chain of transmission".
The case in Brentwood was linked to a single case in Nottingham involving international travel to southern Africa.
People who had attended a church on 21 November and a KFC restaurant on 19 November in Brentwood were being advised to take a PCR test.
