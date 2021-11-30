Urgent action needed to protect Norfolk and Suffolk Broads, group says
- Published
Urgent action is needed to protect the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads from the effects of climate change, a group has said.
The Broads Society said a flood barrier was needed across the river at Great Yarmouth and suggested a network of Dutch-style drainage dykes.
It said the waterways needed protecting from the impact of rising sea levels.
Chairman Paul Rice said if action was not taken there would be "a major problem" in the next 10 years.
"We are expecting more floods over the Christmas period, we need to do something now, we can't wait," he said.
"If we don't do something now, we are going to lose a lot of things."
The Broads Society, which was set up to secure the future of the Broads, declared a climate emergency for the river network at its recent AGM.
Mr Rice said the current flood alleviation measures were "not fit for purpose".
James May, director of Maycraft, a family-run boatyard near Potter Heigham, said his business was "flooded out every year".
Mr May said a flood barrier would be welcomed.
"The Thames doesn't flood, Holland doesn't flood, they have a barrier. Why don't we have one? A barrier at Yarmouth would be a positive step, it would help no end," he said.
The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment.
