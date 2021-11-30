Norfolk County Council: More members to receive allowances
More Norfolk county councillors are set to receive special allowances, worth £9,000 a year.
Conservative-led Norfolk County Council has agreed that two more members can claim the Special Responsibility Allowance (SRA).
The members are in newly created roles and an independent panel recommended they received the allowance.
Labour group leader Steve Morphew said he did not see the need for the new roles to receive SRA.
The two new roles are deputy cabinet members for children's services and adult social services.
Mr Morphew said he thought allowances should be cut as the authority needed to make at least £39m of savings, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"We have been arguing that the levels are too high," he said.
"There have been excessive increases and we would prefer to see them cut or at least frozen."
Bill Borrett, cabinet member for adult social care, said being a cabinet member was not a "gravy train".
"I do think when you start to cheapen allowances you reflect badly on all members," he said.
"Members give up their time tirelessly to represent people who elect them."
