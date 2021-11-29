Great Yarmouth: Plans for £25m roundabout improvements unveiled
Plans to improve two roundabouts on the A47 in Norfolk have been unveiled.
The project, which is estimated to cost between £25m and £50m, will make changes to the Vauxhall and Harfrey's roundabouts in Great Yarmouth.
National Highways said the aim was to reduce congestion and improve safety in the area.
It said people could share "concerns, ideas or local knowledge" regarding the plans until 10 January.
The plans originally proposed changes to the Gapton Hall roundabout but this has changed to the Harfrey's roundabout.
The proposals have been updated in light of the town's third river crossing being approved.
Plans for the Vauxhall roundabout include making it larger to improve traffic flow; building a new bridge over the railway line with three lanes of traffic northbound; and new pedestrian and cycle crossing points.
For the Harfrey's roundabout, suggested improvements include new signal-controlled pedestrian and cycle points, repainting road markings and changes to connect to the third river crossing.
If planning consent is given, improvement works will being in 2023/2024.
