Covid: Walk-in vaccines available across Norfolk
Walk-in vaccinations are available to those eligible at centres in Norfolk.
Those eligible are people aged 40-49 who had their second dose six months ago and 16 to 17-year-olds who had their first dose 12 weeks ago.
Although walk-ins will be offered at a number of sites, people can still book appointments online.
NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it would "strongly encourage" people to get their vaccine or booster.
The CCG's chief nurse Cath Byford said it was "great news" walk-in appointments were now available.
"The vast majority of those being hospitalised with serious illness from Covid-19 are those who have not been vaccinated," she said.
"Vaccines are the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones, and reducing Covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care."
