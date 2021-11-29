BBC News

Ice and snow hit areas of East of England

Published
Image source, WeatherWatcher/Simon Luckman 1988
Image caption,
Conditions were wet, cold and icy, as this picture of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, shows

Parts of the East of England experienced snow and ice on Sunday night and Monday morning.

A yellow weather warning was in place in parts of the region, with icy conditions causing travel difficulties.

The Met Office said the warning, which covered much of Norfolk, meant there may be patches of ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

It warned there could be "tricky" travel conditions, with accidents "more likely".

Areas of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Suffolk and Northampton also experienced light snowfalls on Sunday.

Image source, Weatherwatcher/Tora
Image caption,
Brill in Buckinghamshire woke up to a light snow fall
Image source, WeatherWatcher/Jem
Image caption,
Much of Buckinghamshire received a light covering, as this picture of a street in Wendover shows
Image source, WeatherWatcher/LittleNellie
Image caption,
Snow also fell in Stopsley, Luton
Image source, WeatherWatcher/Sunny sally
Image caption,
Northamptonshire was also hit as this smattering in Brackley shows
Image source, WeatherWatcher/Zabaglione
Image caption,
Snow reached St Albans in Hertfordshire early on Sunday evening
Image source, WeatherWatcher/iphoneographer_100-robyn-leigh
Image caption,
Penn in Buckinghamshire received more than a dusting

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.