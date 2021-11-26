Norwich City Council moves £2m to pay for missed home safety checks
- Published
Two million pounds meant for upgraded boilers and windows in council flats has been moved to help pay for missed safety checks.
Norwich City Council admitted failures to ensure water and electricity safety checks earlier this year.
The council voted on 12 November to move money from the Housing Revenue Account to pay for the work, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A council spokeswoman confirmed other upgrades would not happen as a result.
She said: "The safety of our residents is our priority so returning the council to full compliance is our main focus."
The situation came to light after a Norwich City Council internal review was ordered.
The council is not yet able to say which specific places will be affected or for how long.
Green Party councillor Lucy Galvin said the council needed to be clear and transparent about the impact of missed safety checks.
She also called for a "rigorous and forensic examination" of what caused the missed checks.
Alan Waters, the Labour leader of the city council, said there was no need for an investigation because the administration knew what the issues were.
Mr Waters said funding would also come from safety inspection works which had been paid for, but not carried out.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk