King's Lynn: Man de-arrested as woman's death not suspicious

Police are no longer treating the death of a woman, whose body was found inside a property, as murder.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was discovered when police were called to Thoresby Avenue, King's Lynn, at about 08:35 GMT on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment.

But Norfolk Police said the death "while still unexplained at this stage, is not suspicious in nature".

Detectives came to this conclusion after inquiries and a post-mortem examination, the force said.

The man has been de-arrested and the woman's next of kin have been informed.

