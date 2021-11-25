Berney Arms: Quietest rail stop sees eight-fold passenger rise
A railway station once dubbed the UK's quietest has seen passenger numbers increase eight-fold after the line serving it reopened.
Berney Arms in Norfolk saw 348 passengers in the year to March, compared with 42 the previous year.
It was the biggest year-on-year increase of any UK station, according to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).
Travel vlogger Geoff Marshall said it was a "beautiful quirk of Britain's railway system".
Feras Alshaker, ORR director of planning and performance, said the increase was "likely due to railway enthusiasts taking the opportunity to visit this station over the past year".
The lines serving Berney Arms were closed for most of the period between April 2019 and March 2020 due to work to upgrade signalling.
Mr Marshall, whose video on the station has been viewed more than 250,000 times, said it had never been a busy station but was close to returning to pre-pandemic levels.
"It is served more on weekends, which is an oddity, so it's a leisure destination," he added.
The station, which is only accessible on foot, is a request stop on the line between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.
Much like buses, passengers wanting to board at Berney Arms have to stick an arm out, and to alight they must "inform the conductor or the driver of your intentions in good time".
The station is close to the River Yare and surrounded by the RSPB's Berney Marshes and Breydon Water reserve.
It was named after a nearby pub, which closed in 2015 but recently partially re-opened.
Also close by is the Berney Arms Windmill, a Scheduled Ancient Monument under the care of English Heritage.
Cambridge remained the busiest station in the East of England with 2.3 million entries and exits in the year to March, but this was an 80% decrease in 2019-20 passengers numbers.
Chelmsford (1.7 million), Watford Junction (1.7 million), Grays (1.5 million) and St Albans City, Hertfordshire (1.3 million), are the other top five stations in the region.
Stratford railway station in London was the most used station in Britain, recording nearly 14 million entries and exits in 2020-21.