King's Lynn: Murder probe launched after woman's body found
- Published
A suspect has been arrested as part of a murder inquiry after a woman's body was found inside a property.
The victim, believed to be in her 40s, was discovered when police were called to Thoresby Avenue, King's Lynn, at about 08:35 GMT on Tuesday.
A man, in his 50s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment.
Norfolk Police said it was believed the people involved knew each other and described it as an "isolated incident".
The man was due to be questioned by detectives.
Officers were sent to the address following reports of a concern for safety.
A cordon was been set up while detectives made inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
A Home Office post-mortem examination would be held to establish the cause of death, police said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk