Thetford: Man admits killing David Lawal in drugs-related stabbing
- Published
A teenager has admitted killing a man who was stabbed in what police said was related to county lines drug-dealing.
Amrik Singh, 19, of Abbey Lane, London, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of David Lawal, 25, in Brandon Road, Thetford on 3 October 2019.
Five people, including Singh, were originally charged with his murder, but as a result of this plea, the charge against the other four was dropped.
Singh is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court next month.
He also admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Norfolk Police said it was shortly after 19:00 GMT when officers on patrol discovered members of the public giving first aid to a man with stab wounds, but Mr Lawal, who was from London, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 20:00.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest.
The force said it quickly emerged that the death had "all the hallmarks of being connected to county lines activity".
Four other people from London, including Elie Saba, 35, of Goddards Way in Ilford, were also charged with murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Following Singh's admission of manslaughter, all the murder charges have been dropped against the other four.
As well as Singh, three other men, including Saba, pleaded guilty to drugs supply charges and they are awaiting sentencing.
Three people have pleaded not guilty to drugs charges and they were expected to stand trial next year, police said.
Det Ch Insp Phill Gray, said: "This was a complex, challenging and fast-moving investigation and while I'm pleased with this result, today I want to remember that David Lawal tragically lost his life.
"I'd also like to thank all those members of the public who came forward to tell us what they knew.
"Their honest accounts of what had happened provided us with valuable information, and I can't stress how important they were in helping to piece together the exact circumstances leading up to and immediately following the death of Mr Lawal."