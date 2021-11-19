Norwich 80-year-old undergoes rare three-valve heart op
An 80-year-old woman who underwent a rare life-saving heart operation said she was surprised the NHS could offer the procedure but was very grateful.
Gertrude Pike, from Norwich, was filmed for a BBC series as surgeons at Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, operated for six hours on three heart valves.
The former air hostess, who has had good health for most of her life, suffered heart failure in 2020.
"I can't run still but I can speed up. I feel great," she said.
"I am surprised that the NHS can offer this sort of treatment and I'm very grateful to have had the operation because without it I would not have lived."
Her operation was led by heart surgeon Narain Moorjani, who diagnosed mitral valve regurgitation, where some blood flows the wrong way in the heart because the mitral valve does not close properly.
The illness places an extra strain on the heart and, if untreated, can cause heart failure.
Mr Moorjani said it was rare for a patient to undergo procedures on three heart valves.
"In particular, on a patient like Gertrude who looks so wonderful on the outside, but inside her tissues are still fragile, but you can see the amazing outcome," he said.
Mrs Pike, a grandmother, is originally from Belgium.
Her operation and treatment was featured on Surgeons: At the Edge of Life series on BBC Two which looks at the extraordinary operations carried out at the Royal Papworth and Addenbrooke's in Cambridge.
