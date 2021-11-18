Norfolk council asks to be able to meet and vote virtually
A council is to ask the government to reinstate hybrid meetings, allowing councillors to take part remotely.
North Norfolk District Council has voted to write to Michael Gove to request that English councils be allowed to host hybrid meetings.
A High Court ruling earlier this year found that councils could not continue to meet and vote virtually.
The measure was adopted in March 2020 to cope with restrictions of the Covid pandemic.
The motion, discussed at a meeting on Wednesday and proposed by independent group leader John Rest, stated:
"Whilst we will always want councillors to be able to meet in person, there needs to be the provision for some to be online, for example if they are vulnerable, have caring responsibilities or difficulties with transport.
"It is also in line with reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2030."
Another councillor pointed out that taxpayers' money would be saved by fewer travelling expenses being claimed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
In April, Hertfordshire County Council lost its bid to continue remote meetings.
Judges said primary legislation would be needed to extend the use of online meetings and it was not for the courts to set that legislation.
In March, Jackie Weaver, who rose to fame after a meeting of Handforth Parish Council went viral, said it would be "dreadful" to bring them to an end.
Across the UK, the Northern Ireland Assembly allowed councils to take the opposite approach if they chose, with Wales and Scotland already allowing it.