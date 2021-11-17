F-15 fighter jet formation over Norwich for fallen pilots
A flypast will take place to honour two airmen from the US and UK who died while training.
They were killed in a training mission from RAF Bentwaters in November 1980.
The 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, will fly a missing man formation in honour of U.S. pilot Lt Col William Olson and RAF veteran David Bullock.
Four F-15s will conduct a flypast over Aylsham and Hethersett Cemeteries in Norwich at about 12:45 GMT on Thursday.
As the F-15 four-ship approaches, one of the jets will pitch up out of the formation, creating a space where an aircraft should be.
Lt Col Olson and Mr Bullock died following a mid-air collision.
The US lieutenant was able to manoeuvre his A-10 over the water to avoid populated areas prior to ejecting, but did not survive the rescue attempt in gale force winds and high seas, an RAF Lakenheath spokeswoman said.
Mr Bullock, a 22-year RAF veteran and a winch man on one of the responding rescue helicopters, perished in the rescue attempt.
Both were 38 years old.
The Spirit of Coltishall Association will be conducting the ceremony to commemorate the accident.
RAF Bentwaters which closed in 1993 was a former US airforce base.
