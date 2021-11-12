Norfolk councillor says sorry for making feral comment
A councillor has apologised after he referred to people in affordable homes as "feral youths" and "neighbours from hell".
Nigel Legg, a Conservative member of South Norfolk Council, said in a written statement his comments were "ill chosen".
He had been suspended for 16 days by his party.
A condition for his re-entry was to release a public apology, and a motion of censure was also passed against him.
On 22 October, in a private WhatsApp chat involving members of the council's ruling Conservative group, Mr Legg said: "I have never understood the mad rush for affordable homes.
"The latest housing estate in Mulbarton had become a ghetto before it was finished with gangs of feral [sic] youths causing mayhem.
"Who wants to buy a house next door to the neighbours from hell?
"And where do all these people come from? They can't all be local. Housing estates in Norwich? They are unlikely to vote for us."
Reporters from the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) were shown screenshots of the messages.
In his apology Mr Legg said: "I understand and accept that comments I made in a recent Conservative Group meeting were ill chosen and do not represent the views of myself or South Norfolk Council. I would like to apologise unreservedly.
"I have been a local doctor looking after the health and mental wellbeing of the community for more than 25 years and I have also served as a local councillor representing every member of my ward for 14 of those years.
"I have always been committed to every patient and every constituent and have treated them all with equal respect."
