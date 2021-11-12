Remembrance: Shoebox full of WW1 memories feature in new book
A family whose relative's World War One diaries and mementoes have been published in a new book said such memories must be saved.
Nigel Cooper, the great grandson of James Cooper, from Norwich, kept his ancestor's writings in a shoebox.
His story features in The Norfolk Regiment on the Western Front 1914-1918, by Steve Smith.
Mr Cooper said he was proud of his family's history and wanted to make sure his experiences were passed on.
James Cooper, a tailor, was 42 when he went to serve in the Norwich Volunteer Corps as a stretcher bearer in France.
His great grandson, from Hempnall, said: "I'm very proud of my relative and I want to make sure these voices are heard and their memories are passed on."
An extract from the diary from Wednesday, 3 October, 1917 said: "While some of our boys were lined up in Maroc ready to move, Fritz sent over a couple of shells and killed nine right out and wounded 30.
"Some of those killed were going on leave tomorrow. Hadn't been home for 17 months, hard luck."
Mr Smith said it was so important for people to keep hold of old documents.
"You read about stuff being found in skips, or items that were there in the family thrown away," he said.
"You lose some of the stories of these men that could have been told, but luckily you have Nigel's shoebox and James Cooper, which is real history that you can hold in your hands and read it. "
James Cooper, survived the war and died in 1938, aged 63.
