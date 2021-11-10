Flu jab uptake in Norfolk lower than wished in some age groups
Uptake of the flu vaccine among 50 to 65-year-olds in Norfolk is "lower than we would wish", a health chief said.
A report by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it would consider pop-up clinics and "roving teams" to boost numbers.
Primary care director Mark Burgis described it as "a challenging time".
He said just 22% of the age group had taken up the offer of a flu jab, but that efforts would be made to encourage more to come forward.
More than half of the eligible population has received a third Covid booster jab, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
