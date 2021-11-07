Norwich City fans react to Daniel Farke sacking
By Jenny Kirk & Katy Prickett
BBC News, East
- Published
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke was sacked hours after the club's first Premier League win of the season. Farke had led Norwich to promotion from the Championship twice since 2017 but the Canaries are now bottom of the Premier League. What do fans make of the decision to fire Farke?
'On the back of a win is a bit harsh'
"If I'm honest, I was really shocked," said Mandy Price, 41, from King's Lynn.
The PE teacher, who has been a Norwich fan for more than 30 years, admits it's "not been a great start to the season".
But she said: "Farke's done a lot for us, getting the promotion and having done so well in previous seasons, I feel that to wait until you've had a victory is poor timing.
"Given everything he's done, on the back of a 2-1 win is a bit harsh."
Ms Price wonders how the club will find a replacement at this time of the season.
So who might she pick?
"Jose Mourinho would be a great start, but I don't think he'd come this way."
'It's sad to see him go'
Arjuna, who lives in Norwich, knows who could take over from Farke: "Me - I would train more often and work on different strategies."
But the 12-year-old still thinks "it's sad to see him go".
"He did well to get us into the Premier League and also the amount of matches we won," he said.
"He's done well for the club, but we can improve, we can get better."
'Surprised and not surprised'
Peter Baker had "absolutely no idea at all" that Farke was about to get the sack.
Yet the 64-year-old from Pulham St Mary said: "I was surprised and not surprised.
"Obviously things haven't been going well and I think it was time for a change."
He first heard the news when his son - also a Canaries fan - rang up from Bedfordshire.
Mr Baker, a Norwich supporter for 40 years, said "We couldn't carry on as we were."
'Just nice to win again'
"I've been a fan since I was 10 or 11 and went to my first friendly game - it was Inter Milan - and we won," said Lauren Sutton.
So her first reaction after Saturday afternoon's match was "thank goodness we're not bottom of the league [Newcastle briefly propped up the table until securing a point at Brighton] and it was just nice to win again".
The 31-year-old, who lives in Bergh Apton, south of Norwich, said: "To see that Farke had been sacked, it was definitely a bit of a surprise.
"I think he may have known before the game - when you see his reaction to both the goals, you could have kind of already see he looked a little bit dejected, so I'm not too sure it was the right decision."
Analysis: Tom Williams, BBC Look East sports reporter
Should Daniel Farke's dismissal be a surprise? After spending about £60m on new players, the club and the fans expected Norwich to give it a good go. The head coach admitted as much. Unlike last time, he felt they were better equipped to compete among the elite. On the evidence of the first 10 games, he was wrong.
Heavy defeats to Liverpool (0-3), Manchester City (5-0) and Chelsea (7-0) suggested Norwich were out of their depth. Farke argued his side had been competitive in other matches but the Canaries' inability to fight back after going behind was odd, especially for a side who'd won two Championship titles in three years.
It begged questions. Had Norwich developed an inferiority complex at this level? Should fans of a "self-funding club" expect more? Is yo-yoing between the Premier League and the Championship as good as it gets? In one ruthless act, two hours after claiming a first win, the club's sporting director Stuart Webber answered all three. Norwich won't go down without a fight. Farke's off, but his legendary status is secure.
'A real statement of intent'
Former Norwich player Darren Eadie, 46, said: "I don't think it was any surprise that it was going to happen at some point, even after that win, as I don't think he was the right man to keep them in the Premier League.
"What it shows is a real statement of intent that Norwich City are trying to stay in the Premier League this season, by hook or by crook," said the manager of Leiston FC in Suffolk.
"They're not thinking about the Championship, because quite rightly if you're thinking of staying in the Championship, it's Daniel Farke."
He paid tribute to Farke as "one of the best managers Norwich have ever had - and he's such a lovely bloke as well".
But he had this warning: "Only time will tell whether it's down to the manager that they can stay in Premier League, or down to the group of players that they are not good enough."
