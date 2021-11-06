BBC News

Police investigating Newton Flotman fatal house fire

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning but its cause is currently unknown

Police are investigating after a body was discovered following a house fire in the early hours of the morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was called to the property in Old Street in Newton Flotman, south of Norwich, at about 03:50 GMT.

Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained, while the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

A police cordon remains in place while police and fire investigators try to establish its cause.

