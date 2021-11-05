Norwich: Body of man found in Norwich river, say police
The body of a man has been found in a city centre river, police said.
Norfolk Police said officers were called to Barker Street, off Marriott's Way, in Norwich shortly before 14:00 GMT following reports of the discovery.
Officers and crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were still at the scene dealing with the incident, police said.
The force said the death was currently being treated as "unexplained" and inquiries were ongoing.
