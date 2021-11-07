BBC News

Norwich eco-artist spreads climate change message through work

Image source, John Pomeroy/ GWF
Image caption,
Gennadiy Ivanov has visited the Arctic Circle to see for himself the impact global warming has had

An eco-artist says he wants to simplify the "complicated language" of science into art to spread the message of climate change.

Gennadiy Ivanov, from Norwich, has just shown his work at COP26 in Glasgow.

He said he wants to increase awareness of "retreating glaciers and floods" in places he has visited such as Canada.

Art can deliver "everything about climate change, simpler, quicker and in a shocking way", he said.

Image source, Gennadiy Ivanov
Image caption,
Gennadiy at COP26 with Prof John Pomeroy from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada and Prof Trevor Davies from the University of East Anglia

"Ordinary people are sometimes not very interested in science - it can use very complicated, confusing language and boring graphs - so I'm trying to bring forward their message through visual art," said the painter, who is a Norfolk Arts Awards winner.

He was at COP26 with Prof John Pomeroy, director of Global Water Futures at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, and the University of East Anglia's Prof Trevor Davies, who he collaborates with.

Image source, Gennadiy Ivanov
Image caption,
Predator series: Powerful and Vulnerable, a mixed media on canvas, by Gennadiy Ivanov
Image source, Gennadiy Ivanov
Image caption,
Fire across the Ice, oil on canvas, by Gennadiy Ivanov

During the event, the artist, who Is originally from Russia, displayed eight pieces.

"They told me this is the best simple exhibition that has told them more than any expensive display... that explains everything about climate change," he said.

"Even some people who didn't believe in climate change, they have started to believe after seeing my work.

"I know it's important I must do this and I must say the truth and say what I feel."

Image source, Gennadiy Ivanov
Image caption,
Requiem to the Peyto, oil on canvas, by Gennadiy Ivanov
Image source, Gennadiy Ivanov
Image caption,
Poorly Peyto, oil on canvas, by Gennadiy Ivanov

Prof Davies, from the UEA's School of Environmental Sciences, said: "Many of these paintings show the decline of glaciers, ice sheets and large areas of permafrost.

"He portrays these in a way that engages people; Gennadiy can capture that sort if imagery and it fires people up."

Image source, Trevor Davies/GWF
Image caption,
Gennadiy painting at Wolf Creek, Yukon, Canada

