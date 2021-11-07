Norwich eco-artist spreads climate change message through work
An eco-artist says he wants to simplify the "complicated language" of science into art to spread the message of climate change.
Gennadiy Ivanov, from Norwich, has just shown his work at COP26 in Glasgow.
He said he wants to increase awareness of "retreating glaciers and floods" in places he has visited such as Canada.
Art can deliver "everything about climate change, simpler, quicker and in a shocking way", he said.
"Ordinary people are sometimes not very interested in science - it can use very complicated, confusing language and boring graphs - so I'm trying to bring forward their message through visual art," said the painter, who is a Norfolk Arts Awards winner.
He was at COP26 with Prof John Pomeroy, director of Global Water Futures at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, and the University of East Anglia's Prof Trevor Davies, who he collaborates with.
During the event, the artist, who Is originally from Russia, displayed eight pieces.
"They told me this is the best simple exhibition that has told them more than any expensive display... that explains everything about climate change," he said.
"Even some people who didn't believe in climate change, they have started to believe after seeing my work.
"I know it's important I must do this and I must say the truth and say what I feel."
Prof Davies, from the UEA's School of Environmental Sciences, said: "Many of these paintings show the decline of glaciers, ice sheets and large areas of permafrost.
"He portrays these in a way that engages people; Gennadiy can capture that sort if imagery and it fires people up."
