Covid: Norfolk hospitals suspend visits due to rise in case
Visits to all Norfolk hospitals have been suspended because of a rise in Covid-19 cases.
The NHS in Norfolk and Waveney said its hospitals were "very busy" and it had taken the decision to "protect" staff and patients.
James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, said no visitors would be allowed in ward areas until 17 November.
The same applies to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.
Cath Byford, chief nurse at Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "With Covid-19 cases rising in the community, we have taken this difficult decision to once again postpone routine hospital visiting.
"Our hospitals in Norfolk and Waveney are currently very busy and we need to protect our staff and patients.
"This is not a decision that has been made lightly and we recognise that this may cause distress for patients and their families.
"Exceptions will be made on compassionate grounds, on a case by case basis."
