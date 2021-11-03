Stuart Williamson to face trial for murder of missing Diane Douglas
- Published
A man will stand trial next year accused of murdering a woman in a case where the body has not been found.
Stuart Williamson, 56, is accused of killing Diane Douglas, from Colton, near Norwich, almost three years ago.
He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday and will attend his trial there on 19 April.
Mr Williamson, of Barford Road, Colton, was charged by police on Monday after being arrested in Wales at the weekend.
He is said to have murdered Ms Douglas between 1 and 31 December 2018.
Ms Douglas' family reported her as missing on 21 October this year after efforts to reach her were unsuccessful.
Norfolk Police said relatives had lost contact with Ms Douglas for several years.
Ms Douglas would have been either 55 or 56 at the time of her death, police said.
Searches have been under way at a property in Barford Road.
