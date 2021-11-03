Norfolk County Council: Further £5m cuts proposed
- Published
An extra £5m in cuts and savings could have to be made by a council as it faces "highly challenging circumstances".
Norfolk County Council said its part of next year's council tax bill could go up by at least three per cent.
The authority already has a £39m shortfall in its budget for the next financial year.
Andrew Jamieson, from the Conservative-controlled council, acknowledged people already faced "rising living costs".
Cabinet member for finance Andrew Jamieson, a Conservative, said: "Although we face major financial pressures, our residents face rising living costs.
"So we should explore every option to avoid raising council tax by more than absolutely necessary."
A report, to be discussed on 8 November, said there was "considerable uncertainty over the council's funding" until the government's financial settlement for local authorities is confirmed in December.
The cabinet report recommended that council leaders found "further recurrent savings of £5m" and "agree to undertake a full review of how the council operates to deliver its future services and strategy".
The council said it also faced a number of other pressures including the fact that most of the government's extra money for adult social care reform would go to the NHS for the next three years.
The public will be consulted about the council tax rises following further county council meetings.
A full county council panel will decide the budget and council tax changes on 21 February.
