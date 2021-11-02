Stuart Williamson charged with murdering missing Diane Douglas
- Published
A 56-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman who was reported missing.
Stuart Williamson is accused of killing Diane Douglas, from Colton, near Norwich, between 1 and 31 December 2018.
Ms Douglas' family reported her as missing on 21 October this year after efforts to reach her were unsuccessful.
Mr Williamson, of Barford Road, Colton, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court earlier.
He was not asked to enter a plea to the charge. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.
Norfolk Police said relatives had lost contact with Ms Douglas for several years.
Ms Douglas would have been either 55 or 56 at the time of her death, police said.
A police cordon is in place at a property in Barford Road, where searches are continuing.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk