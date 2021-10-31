Police launch murder probe after Colton woman's disappearance
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 58-year-old woman have launched a murder inquiry.
Diane Douglas, from Colton near Norwich, was reported missing on 21 October after her family's efforts to contact her failed.
Officers exhausted initial inquiries before the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a "no body" murder investigation.
A 56-year-old man was arrested in Wales on Saturday on suspicion of her murder.
Norfolk Police said the pair knew each other.
The force said relatives had lost contact with Ms Douglas for several years.
Concerns were raised however when renewed attempts to contact her came to nothing.
Det Insp Matthew Connick said: "Although we hope to find Diane alive, we do believe it is highly likely that she has come to harm as she has not been seen for a significant period of time."
He said a team of officers were searching her last known address in Colton.
