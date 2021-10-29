Norfolk bus plan hopes to attract £106m government investment
An overhaul of Norfolk's bus services has been outlined in a bid for £106m of government cash.
If successful, Conservative-run Norfolk County Council will receive the Department for Transport money over five years starting in April 2022.
Highways member Martin Wilby said the "strong, clear" plan would secure investment for better public transport.
Labour's Emma Corlett said: "For a strategy that claims to be ambitious it really isn't."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the Norfolk Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) sets out the council's aims over the next five years, with simplified ticketing and journey information, fare cuts for under 25s, cleaner, greener buses, and improved accessibility.
If the government money is secured it will be matched by £65m of council and bus operator spending.
Mr Wilby said public transport in the county is vital in getting people to school, work, shops and medical appointments.
"We understand the important role public transport plays to alleviate social isolation and help towards peoples' wellbeing, and to assist with our roadmap to net zero," he added.
Ms Corlett, Labour's deputy leader, said the plan is "not ambitious enough to achieve carbon targets through increasing passenger number and electrification, doesn't address the driver shortages, doesn't guarantee buses on estates in urban areas, and doesn't provide compensation when promised services simply don't show up".
