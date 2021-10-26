BBC Autumnwatch: Norfolk return for Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan
The BBC's Autumnwatch has planned a "TV first" with live, thermal camera wildlife images in the new series.
Presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan are back at Wild Ken Hill, a sustainable farming project in Norfolk, where Springwatch was based this year.
Among the things they hoped to spot was a baby beaver, thought to be the first to be born in the county in 600 years.
Producers said they wanted to present "a vision of hope, inspiration, beauty and co-existence".
The marshes at Wild Ken Hill are home to a huge number of wildfowl and waders, and autumn is when many overseas visitors arrive, including wigeon and teal from Scandinavia and Russia.
Five of the six species of deer found in Britain live in this part of Norfolk and cameras will also be placed around and in the river in the hope of spotting trout and the resident beavers.
Wildlife camera have also captured other parts of Norfolk.
"We are just down the road from Snettisham, which offers one of the world's greatest wildlife spectacles, with those swirling flocks of knot," said Chris Packham.
It is thought the mild autumn could also provide some surprises.
"When we came in spring, we were in more layers than I am now. We're confused about the weather and no doubt the wildlife is too," Michaela Strachan said.
The four nights of live programmes will also feature presenters on the Isle of Mull, off the west coast of Scotland, and Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland.
Autumnwatch begins on BBC Two at 20:00 BST on 26 October with live camera content available online throughout the day
