Norfolk coast: Cars left floating in high tide
Cars were left floating in sea water after a combination of high tide and bad weather affected the north Norfolk coast on Thursday.
The Environment Agency had issued flood warnings on Wednesday afternoon for the area from West Lynn to Gorleston.
These pictures were captured on the stretch between Wells-next-the-Sea and Cromer, including Blakeney.
One eyewitness in Blakeney saw that one car "had actually moved positions and was floating".
