Norfolk Conservative Glenn Tingle suspended over racist and sexist comments
- Published
A parish councillor accused of making racist, sexist and homophobic posts on social media has been suspended from the Conservative Party.
Glenn Tingle, vice-chairman of Old Catton Parish Council, Norfolk, removed his posts from Friday and apologised.
He had previously said he "did not care" what people thought.
However, the Norwich Conservative Federation held an emergency meeting on Monday and unanimously decided to suspend him with immediate effect.
Mr Tingle's Facebook account included posts that implied all women have mental illnesses and cannot driver, that black footballers should get on their knees and beg for the nation's forgiveness after missing penalties at the Euro 2020 final, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
On Monday, Mr Tingle apologised for the posts and said he did not "have beef" with the footballers, but he believed that had he had made a mistake in his job he would be expected to apologise.
He told the LDRS that people may have found his posts in "bad taste" and apologised.
He added that he was not a racist because his wife is Chinese and that he had gay and black friends.
The councillor was also due to stand as a Tory candidate in Sprowston Town Council's East Ward by-election on Thursday.
However, Simon Jones, chairman of the Federation, said Mr Tingle's suspension meant "he will not be able to represent the Conservative Party going forward, or attend any function organised by the Conservative Party".
He added: "The executive has also stated 'they find the views expressed unacceptable and will not tolerate them from members of the Norwich Conservative Party'."
Mr Jones said Mr Tingle's name would still appear on the ballot paper on Thursday as a Conservative candidate because it was now too late to withdraw him.
He said asking the council to reprint the ballots would be inappropriate due to the costs involved for the taxpayer.
The other candidates standing in the by-election are Kenneth Lashley for Labour, and Shayne Stork, who is not listed as having a party affiliation.
