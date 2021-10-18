BBC Weather Watchers capture spectacular sunrise pictures
BBC Weather Watchers has been inundated with spectacular pictures of red skies from across the East of England.
They were captured at sunrise on Monday and could mean bad weather is coming, like the old saying "red sky in the morning, shepherds' warning".
Dan Holley from Weatherquest said: "You tend to get a red sunrise when the low-angle sun is shining through air with lots of dust and small particles, which is common under high pressure.
"With the sun rising in the east, a red sky tends to occur when the high pressure is also located to our east. Since most of our weather comes from the west, this tends to suggest that fair weather is moving away to be replaced by more unsettled conditions from the Atlantic.
"The reverse is true at sunset, a red sky in the evening can be as a result of high pressure approaching from the west to bring a fine conditions the next day."
