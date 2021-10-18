First female dean of Norwich Cathedral to retire
The first female dean of Norwich has announced that she is to retire next year.
The Very Reverend Jane Hedges will step down from the position at the city's Anglican cathedral in May.
In 2014, she became the first woman to hold the post in the cathedral's 900-year history.
She said the years spent in Norfolk "and especially here as part of the cathedral community have been incredibly happy ones".
The dean announced the news of her retirement to the congregation on Sunday.
At Sung Eucharist, she said that, along with her husband Chris, she loved "Norfolk and the people, and it will be a huge wrench for us to leave".
The Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Usher, said people were "immensely grateful for all that Dean Jane has brought to the life of Norwich Cathedral and her many wider networks".
The cathedral's canon librarian and vice-dean, the Reverend Dr Peter Doll, will be the acting dean from May until a new permanent one is appointed.
