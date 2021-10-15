Cromer cancer unit will save patients a 25-mile trip
A £5m cancer unit which will save patients a 25-mile journey has opened.
The North Norfolk Macmillan Centre at Cromer Hospital runs clinics, diagnostics and chemotherapy, which usually entailed a trip to Norwich.
Staff and volunteers also offer support on the practical, emotional and financial cost of cancer.
"It's not just about the diagnosis but the wider impact it has on the person and their family too," said Emma Tingley from Macmillan Cancer Support.
As well as three chemotherapy chairs which can enable a total of 30 treatments a day, the unit has rooms for clinics and minor procedures, including biopsies.
'Such positive news'
It has also freed-up space in the main hospital, which would be used for additional surgical procedures, Ms Tingley said.
"At the moment people have to travel in to Norwich, which can take over an hour," she added.
"If you are having chemotherapy daily over six weeks, that's a huge burden on people who already have that cancer diagnosis and are then paying for travel and parking.
"The time it will save is fantastic."
The building was jointly funded by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Trust, Cromer Community and Hospital Friends, with £2.2m contributed by Macmillan.
"It's such a landmark, particularly opening a new building that has happened during Covid - it's such positive news," added Ms Tingley.
The unit is holding an open event on Saturday, from 10:00 to 13:00 BST.