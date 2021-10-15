Norfolk tractor collision: Car driver killed at Gayton
- Published
The driver of a car has died after being involved in a collision with a tractor.
Norfolk Police said emergency services were called at 08:10 BST on Thursday to Gayton, near King's Lynn.
It said a black VW Jetta collided with a tractor on the B1145. The man driving the car died at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours and reopened at 20:20. Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
