Norwich: Water-powered heat pump for 85 homes approved
A £1.8m water-powered heat pump will provide heat and hot water for 85 homes after a council approved plans.
The pump will use the River Wensum in Norfolk for the homes on Barnards Yard, near Duke Street in Norwich.
A current system, which uses natural gas and emits carbon, will be removed from the site.
Gail Harris from Norwich City Council said the Labour-led authority was "prepared to take bold decisions".
A water-powered heat pump works by dragging residual heat from a water source and concentrating it to warm homes and water.
The pump itself will be powered by renewable electricity and no river water will be mixed with water destined for homes.
It is expected to require an extensive amount of work but will cost less than the current system, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The authority said it expected to save 270 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere a year, the same as absorbed by 12,854 fully grown trees.
Sandra Bogelein from the opposition Green Party welcomed the plans but argued the council's communication had been poor.
She said: "People are worried how much they will be charged.
"I'm sure we can address that very quickly once we start talking to them."
The contract, valued at £1.8m, was awarded to J Tomlinson Ltd, in a unanimous vote by the council cabinet.
It is due to be completed by March 31, 2022.
