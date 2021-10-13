A47 campaigners' social media plea for Norfolk dual carriageway
- Published
Campaigners who want a trunk road to become a dual carriageway all the way across a county have taken to social media for a day of action.
The A47 Alliance, comprising councils and business groups, has been using its channels to lobby the government about the stretch of road in Norfolk.
The group urged people to use special hashtags on Twitter and Instagram.
Candy Richards, of the Alliance, said it was "about showing strength of feeling".
The group wants the government to commit to fully dualling the A47 - which connects the Midlands to East Anglia - across Norfolk in this month's spending review when it lays out its priorities.
📢Help us make some noise for Norfolk! Retweet this or tweet with the #JustDualIt hashtag!— Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) October 13, 2021
Today we’re calling on Government to fund dualling the A47 from Wisbech to Great Yarmouth.
We need a dualled A47: to reduce accidents, cut delays, and boost tourism, investment & jobs.🤝 pic.twitter.com/YCY2LkumF6
Organisers asked people to tweet using #JustDualIt and #JustFundIt hashtags, and said widening the road would boost the economy and reduce road accidents.
Ms Richards, development manager at the Federation of Small Businesses in East Anglia, said: "We've got a series of posts and Twitter handles and we're asking people to make as much noise and show their support."
"Our counties have got so many opportunities for growth, but... the A47 is hindering that.
"It could be from the delays in transporting goods [to] customers avoiding going into businesses because they don't want to be stuck on the A47.
"We know that so much more income can be generated if we fully dual the A47."
However, people opposed to the development have argued it would be too costly, lead to more traffic and pollution and build on more fields.
Ms Richards responded that "it's not an 'either or' strategy".
"We're really behind supporting small businesses to actually be more sustainable, but... we still need that infrastructure to make sure businesses can operate efficiently."
Government planning hearings for the next two stretches of the road due to be dualled - from Blofield and North Burlingham as well as North Tuddenham to Easton - will be held next month.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk