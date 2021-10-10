Wells: Four rescued after boat runs aground in high tide
Four people have been rescued from an inflatable boat after it ran aground as the tide went out.
Wells RNLI said the boat became trapped in the approaches to Wells Harbour channel on Saturday afternoon.
A spokesman said after attempts to refloat the vessel on the incoming tide failed, its uninjured crew were taken off and the boat was towed to shore.
He said the rescue showed "the importance of understanding the tide and planning accordingly".
He added that while it had been hoped the rigid inflatable boat would be able to refloat, concerns about the buoyancy of the craft and the onset of darkness and thick fog meant the rescue had been necessary.
In a Facebook post, Wells RNLI said while "the outcome was a good one", it was important to understand the tide and plan "accordingly, so that you are not putting yourself and others at risk when taking to the water on our ever-changing coastline".
