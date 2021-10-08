Norfolk Police officer jailed over child abuse images
A police officer has been jailed after pleading guilty to having indecent images of children.
George Ince, of Kingfisher Close, in Stalham Norfolk, was arrested last year in an investigation into the sharing of an indecent video of children.
Following a guilty plea in August, the 26-year-old was dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.
Norfolk police Chief Constable, Paul Sanford, said Ince's conviction "discredits the service".
Ince, a response officer based in Great Yarmouth, had been a police officer for five years, and was a serving officer when the offences were committed between May 2019, April 2020 and July 2020.
In July 2020, police had been investigating the indecent video shared on messaging app Kik.
An IP address led officers from Norfolk Police to identify Ince as a suspect and officers later searched his home, seizing electronic devices.
Ince's mobile phone was found to contain 71 indecent images of children and 22 videos as well as extreme pornographic content.
He was immediately suspended from the force, Norfolk police said.
'Police under intense scrutiny'
Ince pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image.
He pleaded not guilty to a further count of attempting to cause/incite the sexual exploitation of a child, a charge which was later dropped by prosecutors.
He was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court.
Mr Sanford said it was "deplorable" Ince committed the crimes while a serving police officer
Ince was "the very person who should been working to prevent this type of offending and safeguarding children", Mr Sanford said.
The Chief Constable admitted the "police service is rightly under intense scrutiny at the moment" following the murder of Sarah Everard by Wayne Couzens while he was working for the Met
A serving officer with Norfolk Police is one five police officers who are being investigated for gross misconduct over a WhatsApp group which is believed to have contained Couzens.
Mr Sanford said the conviction of a police officer "betrays that vital bond of trust with the public".