Funds awarded to tackle violence against women in Norfolk
Norfolk has been given more than £427,245 from the Home Office to tackle violence against women and girls.
The money will be "used for work to enable women to feel safer in public spaces", according to the county's police and crime commissioner (PCC).
It will also go towards education projects focused on "changing attitudes and behaviours".
The Conservative PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie said it was "absolutely vital" measures were taken.
The funds will help pay for an expansion of CCTV in King's Lynn, while Great Yarmouth will have "improved street lighting in the town centre".
The University of East Anglia in Norwich will develop a programme of work targeting students "focused on developing open conversations about appropriate behaviours and empowering young people to challenge others".
A similar programme will also be developed by Norfolk County Council for schoolchildren.
Mr Orpen-Smellie said: "Preventing sexual assault and misogynistic behaviour from happening in the first place is as important as how we respond to incidents, and so I am particularly pleased that some of this funding will go towards programmes that will educate and empower young people.
"If we are to tackle these issues effectively, then we must take steps to prevent perpetrators and empower young people to challenge behaviour they know is wrong."