Treehaven Rants: Failed hospital owners' care home rated inadequate
- Published
Residents are not protected from possible abuse at a care home run by the owners of a failed hospital, inspectors have found.
Treehaven Rants, for those with autism, and mental and learning disabilities, in Cromer, Norfolk was also "visibly dirty throughout" at the inspection.
It is run by the owners of Cawston Park, where the deaths of three adults led to a damning report last month.
The owners have apologised to Treehaven Rants residents and their families.
A review into Cawston Park found the deaths should prompt a review to prevent further "lethal outcomes" at similar facilities.
Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Treehaven Rants, in West Runton, in July, prompted by a "high number of safeguarding concerns received by the local authority".
The CQC rated the home as inadequate, finding: "The attitudes and behaviours of staff did not ensure people received safe care.
"There was a culture of under-reporting which meant people were not protected from possible abuse.
"People were exposed to unnecessary risk and were living in an environment which did not promote their wellbeing or keep them safe."
Inspectors said the environment of the home was "no longer fit for purpose, neither was it hygienically clean".
They also found that people had "not been appropriately supported or adequately protected" from contracting Covid-19.
The report said a new registered manager came into post in August 2020 but had "not been appropriately supported and had been unable to effect positive change within the service because they told us they were constantly, 'firefighting'."
In a statement, Jeesal Residential Care Services said it was "very disappointed" with the inspection's findings.
It said it had "already put in place a whole range of activities to bring this service back up to standard", including the appointment of a new manager, the development of a "detailed environment improvement programme" and a recruitment drive for all its homes.
"We would like to take this opportunity to extend an apology to our residents and their families for the drop in performance of our home, which for many years had been recognised as being good by the regulator," it said.
"It is our intention to get it back to that high standard as quickly as possible. "