Cheshunt: Man jailed for rape of woman in her flat
A man who raped a woman in her flat after she refused his sexual advances has been jailed for five years.
Arun Yogachandran, 37, of Gravesend, Kent, sexually assaulted the woman in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, in December, after meeting her on a dating app.
St Albans Crown Court heard she did not want him to touch her but he ignored her and boasted of his sexual prowess.
Yogachandran had been convicted by a jury of rape, assault by penetration and three charges of sexual assault.
He had previously been convicted of attempted sexual assault of a woman on a train in 2019, and harassment in 2016, the court heard.
In a victim impact statement, the woman said she felt "belittled" during the trial, and had been portrayed as "asking for it" because she had invited Yogachandran to her flat.
Sentencing him, Judge Michael Kay QC said: "You regard yourself as a playboy - someone who has had many relationships with women.
"You think you have charm which means no women could turn you down."