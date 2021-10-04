Welney wetland habitat tweaked to encourage rare beetle
A protected beetle found at only three sites in the UK is having one of its habitats "tweaked" to give it a boost.
The tansy beetle, which is a protected species, is in decline due to the loss of its food - the tansy plant - summer flooding, and mowing of riverbanks.
In 2017, it was discovered at Welney Wetland Centre, near Downham Market, Norfolk, where a "fragile" population still exists.
The centre hopes opening up areas of scrub may increase numbers.
It was believed the Tansy beetle was restricted to Woodwalton Fen near Ramsey in Cambridgeshire, and the River Ouse in York.
"This beautiful beetle is about 10mm (0.4in) long, iridescent green with stripes of red and gold - it is lovely to see," said centre manager Leigh Marshall.
"We are now trying to encourage a more stable population by tweaking the habitat."