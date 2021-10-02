BBC News

Fuel supplies: Norfolk bus firm cancels services due to 'panic-buying'

Image source, @SandersCoaches
Image caption, Sanders Coaches said it was cancelling all services on Sunday to ensure school contracts could be met next week

A bus company has cancelled all its services on Sunday "due to so many people panic-buying fuel".

Sanders Coaches, which operates routes across Norfolk, said it was having to reduce and cancel services due to fuel delivery issues.

The company said it was doing so to ensure its school contracts could be fulfilled next week.

It comes as the Petrol Retailers Association said fuel supply was still a "big problem" in south-east England.

Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the fuel situation was "stabilising"

From Monday, military personnel will begin delivering fuel petrol across the UK.

The fuel crisis has caused long queues outside some petrol stations, leading customers to drive to multiple sites in search of supplies.

While the government and retailers say there is enough fuel at UK refineries, a shortage of drivers has slowed the transport of fuel to many forecourts, and demand has been high.

Image source, @SandersCoaches
Image caption, The company said the knock-on effect of panic-buying was causing problems to its deliveries

Holt-based Sanders said it had reduced some of its Saturday services but stopped all services on Sunday.

In a statement on its website, Charles Sanders of the firm said an order of fuel that was due to arrive on Friday had not turned up.

"Even worse was we had no prior notification that it would not come," it said.

"We have now had to take some drastic action to conserve what little fuel we have to ensure children get to school next week and we can operate at least some services.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during a situation that is beyond our control."

