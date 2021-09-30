Norfolk hospital reveals plans £11m orthopaedic centre
Plans for a new £11m orthopaedic centre at a hospital have been revealed.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) said the standalone elective centre would increase its surgical capacity.
The Norfolk and Norwich Orthopaedic Centre would consist of two operating theatres and a 21-bed ward for about 2,500 cases a year.
Chief of surgery, Tim Leary, called it "an extremely exciting development".
"[It] will increase our elective bed base and reduce waiting times through a dedicated and specialised orthopaedic facility," he said.
"Trust pressures have resulted in the cancellation of orthopaedic procedures in the past and this new centre will mean that we can reduce cancellations and continue elective work throughout winter and pandemic pressures."
The hospital said while in recent years it had "managed an increased demand for surgical care", the Covid-19 pandemic had a "huge impact" on the number of patients waiting for routine and elective care.
This centre for patients who need ankle, foot, hip, knee or shoulder operations will provide the trust with a "much-needed standalone and Covid-secure elective surgical facility", it said.
The trust is investing £11.4m in the project, with the hospital's charity committed to raising £2m for equipment.
Subject to planning approval, work on the centre is due to begin later this autumn with plans to start treating the first patients in summer 2022.