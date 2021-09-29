Cawston Park: Chief nurse admits NHS oversight 'not good enough'
- Published
Norfolk's chief nurse has admitted the NHS's oversight of care given to a man who died in a private hospital was "not good enough".
At a clinical commissioning group (CCG) meeting, Cath Byford discussed a recent review into the deaths of Ben King, 32, Nicholas Briant, 33, and Joanna Bailey, 36, at Cawston Park, near Aylsham.
Ms Byford acknowledged deficiencies in monitoring Mr King's care.
She said changes would reduce the CCG's reliance on independent hospitals.
Mr King, who had Down's syndrome, died in 2020 and had been an inpatient at Cawston Park for two years.
The hospital, which was for patients with learning disabilities, autism and other complex needs, has since closed down.
A Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board report said the deaths of Mr King, of Norfolk, and Ms Bailey and Mr Briant, both from London, should prompt a review to prevent further "lethal outcomes" at similar facilities.
"Norfolk and Waveney CCG fully accepts the findings of the Safeguarding Adult Review and recognises that we did not get this right, and that our commissioning and oversight of Ben's care was not good enough," said Ms Byford.
She said CCG commissioning changes would include "a pooled budget with the adult social care team at Norfolk County Council and a commitment across the whole system to a minimal reliance on independent hospital provision for people with learning disabilities and autistic people".
"That will include only admitting people to any inpatient hospital setting in extreme circumstances and to limit out-of-area placements by clinical exception only," she said.
The meeting also heard there would be a listening programme with patients, families and carers, more rigorous monitoring of the quality of services and the recruitment of more learning-disability specialist nurses within the CCG, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ms Byford said the legacy of Joanna, Nicholas and Ben would be in the greater steps taken to prevent "another person or their family experiencing physical or emotional harm, as a result of services that they receive, that are ineffective or inadequate".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk