Norfolk's transport plan delayed over decarbonisation targets
Approval of Norfolk's transport links planned for the next 15 years has been delayed over a failure to include decarbonisation information.
Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor pulled the local transport plan (LTP) on Monday in response to the government's publication of its own transport decarbonisation targets.
The LTP will have to state how it meets national carbon budgets.
Norfolk's LTP includes major projects such as the Norwich western link.
It also details plans to improve highway conditions and encourage walking and cycling. The Long Stratton bypass and third river crossing at Great Yarmouth are also included.
Barry Stone, chairman of the infrastructure and development committee at the Conservative-led council, said the plans would be reassessed before they were sent back for approval, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said: "We have a policy that we will have CO2 neutrality by 2030, we are working towards that."
Mr Stone acknowledged that the road building would produce some CO2 but thought mitigation and improvements would "more than compensate for the actual emissions during construction".
But Green Party councillor Jamie Osborn argued that the council did not have the total carbon emissions of the western link road and A47 dualling.
"We have consistently questioned the lack of evidence about how the plan will reduce carbon emissions from transport," said Mr Osborn.
"The LTP must take into account the cumulative effects of all the council's proposed road-building schemes and must recognise that building roads means more cars and more carbon emissions."
The Norwich western link road would extend Broadland Northway - or NDR - by three miles, joining the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47.
Opponents argue it would damage the special environment of the Wensum Valley.
Dr Andrew Boswell, a climate activist, said he expected a revised plan to be submitted and for the council to demonstrate environmental assessments and alternatives, including without further road building.