Wymondham: Approval for £20m renewable energy business park
A £20m renewable energy business park in Norfolk has been approved by councillors.
The Energy Innovation Park would be at Wymondham, near the Hethel Innovation Centre.
It is being developed by Goff Petroleum, which delivers heating oil across East Anglia and the south-east.
Project manager Saul Humphrey said: "We are aiming really high, to be the most sustainable employment building in the county."
A report to South Norfolk Council's planning committee said the company was "a long-established family-owned local business dating back to 1888".
"The company has considered the implications of climate change and identified a need to diversify in order to create a long term, sustainable business," it said.
The park will include a range of offices and workshop spaces, cafe facilities, communal working areas, car parking and a social hub space, according to the Local Democracy Report Service.
Councillors raised a concern about the loss of an oak tree on the site, but Goff said it plans to provide 5.63 acres (2.28 hectares) of land to enhance the ecology off-site.
Conservative councillor David Bills called it an "extremely interesting project".
"I think it will help south Norfolk put its name on the map," he said.
The committee unanimously approved the plan.
