Harvest moon captured by photographers
Photographers across the East of England have been sharing their pictures of a "truly wonderful" harvest moon.
Roy Howarth, a BBC Weather Watcher, took his picture of the moon as it rose over Cromer Pier, Norfolk, on Monday evening.
Veronica Johansson Poultney, from Ely, Cambridgeshire, was so "excited" to take her photo of it over the city's cathedral, she tripped and fell over.
"A truly wonderful experience and I am so happy I was exactly where I was to see it," she added.
Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: "The harvest moon is the name given to the full moon that is closest to the autumn equinox, which stems from Native American culture, and so it can occur in either September or October, depending on how the lunar cycle lines up in a given year.
"The bright moonlight during the evening hours, as the sun sets progressively earlier, is said to have aided farmers with the harvest - hence the name."
This year's autumn equinox is on 22 September.
