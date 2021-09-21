BBC News

Harvest moon captured by photographers

image source, Roy Howarth/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionThe moon rising over Cromer Pier on Monday evening

Photographers across the East of England have been sharing their pictures of a "truly wonderful" harvest moon.

Roy Howarth, a BBC Weather Watcher, took his picture of the moon as it rose over Cromer Pier, Norfolk, on Monday evening.

Veronica Johansson Poultney, from Ely, Cambridgeshire, was so "excited" to take her photo of it over the city's cathedral, she tripped and fell over.

"A truly wonderful experience and I am so happy I was exactly where I was to see it," she added.

image source, Veronica in the Fens
image captionVeronica Johansson Poultney captured the harvest moon over Ely Cathedral at 06:20 BST
image source, victorthevole/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionThe moon in Waldringfield, Suffolk, as taken by BBC Weather Watcher victorthevole

Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: "The harvest moon is the name given to the full moon that is closest to the autumn equinox, which stems from Native American culture, and so it can occur in either September or October, depending on how the lunar cycle lines up in a given year.

"The bright moonlight during the evening hours, as the sun sets progressively earlier, is said to have aided farmers with the harvest - hence the name."

image source, Simon Luckman 1988/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionSimon Luckman photographed the harvest moon as it shone over Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
image source, Head in the clouds/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionBBC Weather Watcher, Head in the clouds, captured the moon in Graveley, Hertfordshire

This year's autumn equinox is on 22 September.

