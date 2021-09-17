Briar Chemicals fined £1m over fatal explosion
- Published
A chemicals company has been fined £1m over an explosion that killed a welder.
Robert Cranston, 46, was carrying out repair work at Briar Chemicals in Norwich when, it is believed, his equipment ignited flammable vapour.
Chelmsford magistrates heard Briar failed to take all necessary measures to prevent the explosion.
The firm pleaded guilty to a breach of regulations regarding major accident hazards and was ordered to pay costs of £10,000.
On 27 July 2018, Mr Cranston, a contractor, was repairing a mixing vessel during a planned period of shutdown maintenance at the Sweet Briar Road site.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it was thought his welding torch or grinder accidentally ignited flammable toluene vapour inside the vessel, which should not have been present when the work commenced.
Mr Cranston suffered extensive burns and blast injuries and died in hospital soon after.
His son Owen, 22, was working alongside him at the time.
An investigation by the HSE found toluene residue had been left inside the vessel after shutdown cleaning at the beginning of June.
Two damaged valves, situated above the vessel in the toluene supply pipe, were also found to be leaking, the HSE said.
Operatives had been instructed to transfer a large quantity of toluene from one storage tank to another via this pipe, which allowed additional flammable liquid to leak into the vessel, which was supposed to be empty and clean.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Cranston's widow, Claire, said her husband was "so well-known and liked", the HSE said.
"This has obviously been horrendous for both our sons, particularly Owen having to deal with actually being there at the time," she added.
"Our lives changed forever that day.
"We will never forget him and are only left wondering what the future would have held for us all together."
At an inquest in December, Mrs Cranston described a jury's finding of accidental death as "kick in the teeth", and said the family had hoped for an unlawful killing verdict.
Speaking after the hearing on Thursday, Briar Chemicals said Mrs Cranston's death had a profound effect on the company, and staff who knew and worked with him.
"The company has made significant changes and improvements since the accident took place, and the company deeply regrets that a husband, father, son and friend did not return home," it added in a statement.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk