Great Yarmouth's landmark buildings to be lit up at night
- Published
Key buildings in a seaside town are to be lit up at night as part of a project to attract more visitors.
Great Yarmouth councillors voted in favour of plans to illuminate landmark buildings across the borough following a meeting on Wednesday.
These include the Arc Cinema, St George's Theatre, Minster Church of St Nicholas, the Tolhouse Gaol and the Pavilion Theatre in nearby Gorleston.
Permission was granted by the council's planning department with conditions.
These include the need for the lights not to move or change colour or intensity, so drivers are not distracted.
Care will also be taken to ensure any nesting bats are not disturbed by the lights, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The lights will only be turned on until midnight.
The application was part of the larger 'See Great Yarmouth in a Different Light' project, paid for by the government's Towns Fund, which began last winter.
In March, Great Yarmouth was awarded £20.1m by the government to help boost the local economy.
Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft are submitting a joint bid to become the next UK City of Culture in 2025.
